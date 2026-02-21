Odisha Vigilance arrests Forester in DA case, 9 plots, 470 grams gold, multiple vehicles seized

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance have arrested a Forester of the Bhawanipatna Forest Range in Kalahandi district for possessing disproportionate assets.

The arrested forester is Bhagabat Bhusan Behera, who is currently working in the Bhawanipatna Forest Range in Kalahandi district.

The arrest was made based on searches conducted on his properties, which revealed he is in possession of disproportionate assets.

The disproportionate assets include a newly constructed multi-storeyed building, 9 high-value plots, approximately 470 grams of gold, deposits worth Rs. 34.08 lakhs, and several vehicles, including 2 Kubota Harvester machines, 4 tractors, 1 Ashok Leyland Tipper, 1 BharatBenz Hyva, 1 Bolero Vehicle, and 1 Toyota Car, all allegedly acquired through corrupt means.

A case (Koraput Vigilance PS case No. 02/2026) has been registered against Behera, and he will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhawanipatna today.

Further investigation in underway.

