Odisha Vigilance arrests ex-Forester for misappropriation of government funds

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Kataka: On the basis of reliable inputs and subsequent investigation, Odisha Vigilance today arrested Ashis Naik, the ex-Forester of Athagarh Forest Division in Kataka district (currently working at the Office of the DFO of Kataka) in connection with financial fraud involving afforestation funds.

The accused forester allegedly misappropriated government funds amounting to Rs 7,41,297 by preparing and submitting fake/inflated bills.

The fraudulent bills were generated under the CAMPA Scheme for the 2025–26 Assisted Natural Regeneration (A.N.R.) Plantation project inside Oringa Reserve Forest (covering Kuleilo Beat and Sadar Beat, Athagarh Sadar Section).

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The extensive investigation revealed that Naik completely failed to plant 11,376 saplings while falsely claiming execution and drawing funds, thereby causing loss of Rs 7,41,297 to the state exchequer.

​In this connection, Kataka Vigilance PS Case No. 36 dated 10.09.2026 has been registered against Naik, U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 r/w​ sections 318(4)/316(5)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following arrest of ​ Naik, he is being forwarded to the Special Court (Vigilance) Cuttack today. Detailed report follows.