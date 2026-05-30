Odisha Vigilance arrests Cooperative official in Rs 33.80 lakh financial fraud, watch

Advertisement

Angul: In a major crackdown on financial irregularities within cooperative banking institutions, today, Odisha Vigilance has arrested a cooperative official for the misappropriation of government funds of Rs.33,80,963.

The accused, identified as Patitapaban Majhi, is the former Secretary of the Garhsantri Service Co-operative Society (SCS) under the Angul United Central Co-operative Bank (AUCCB) Ltd., Banarpal Branch. He is presently working as a banking assistant at the Angul United Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. headquarters in Angul.

Based on the alleged embezzlement of Govt funds over Rs.33 Lakhs, an investigation was taken up by Odisha Vigilance. The thorough investigation revealed that the financial crime dates back to the financial year 2017-18.

​During his tenure as the Executive Secretary of the Garhsantri SCS, Majhi was entrusted with managing daily financial collections and government deposits.

Majhi allegedly made a series of fraudulent and fabricated entries in the primary account logs (Day Books) of the Garhsantri Service Co-operative Society and diverted the funds. While the books showed the transactions as balanced or accounted for, the corresponding physical cash totalling to Rs. 33,80,963/-was never deposited into the Angul United Central Co-operative Bank.

Advertisement

The diverted funds, meant for agricultural and cooperative development schemes, were instead pocketed and diverted for personal use.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No 21dated 29.05.2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 & different sections of IPC has been registered against the accused Majhi. He is being forwarded today to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul.

Detailed report follows.

Watch the video here: