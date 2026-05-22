Odisha vigilance arrests co-operative official in Rs 75 lakh fraud case

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Rayagada: In a major enforcement action targeting financial irregularities in Co-operative institutions, Odisha Vigilance arrested Tarini Prasad Tripathy, Managing Director of K.Singhpur Large Area Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (LAMPCS) in Rayagada district.

Tripathy is accused of embezzling LAMPCS funds amounting to Rs 75 lakhs.

A rigorous documentary verification by the Odisha Vigilance revealed that the fraudulent activity took place between 2024 & 2026. Tripathy allegedly executed the fraud by systematically manipulating official records.

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Further, the investigation also established that the misappropriated amount Rs 75 lakhs comprised the direct savings and deposits of the primary members of the Co-operative Society, directly impacting local stakeholders who depend on the institution for financial security.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.8 dated 21.05.2026 U/s Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018/BNS, 2023 has been registered against Tarini Prasad Tripathy and he is being forwarded today to the Court.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

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