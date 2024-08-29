Odisha Vigilance arrests CHSE Record Supplier Purendra Kumar Sethy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Purendra Kumar Sethy, the Record Supplier of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Bhubaneswar, in Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Sethy, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 1 multi storeyed building of area 10, 880 sqft in Bhubaneswar, bank deposits of Rs 16.77 lakh, cash Rs 1.70 lakh, 2 four-wheelers, etc. which he could not explain satisfactorily.

The anticorruption team also recovered as many as 16 illegal RORs (Land Pattas of different sizes of plots) which are under verification.

He will be forwarded to the Court today, informed sources adding that a Vigilance Cell PS Case No.10/2024 has been registered against him.

Further investigation is underway.

