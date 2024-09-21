Odisha vigilance arrests Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao on DA charges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance has arrested the Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao on DA charges, said reports on Saturday.

Based on searches conducted on properties of N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasore, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) including cash Rs 46.45 Lakhs that was unearthed from his brother-in-law’s house at Berhampur.

Further, the Odisha vigilance found two Buildings, one 3-BHK Flat, two suspected benami flats in BBSR & Berhampur, five high value homestead plots, deposits/investments Rs.3.42 Crores, Gold 510 gms, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasaore has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 11 /2024 has been registered against Sri N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasore.

Investigation continuing.