Odisha vigilance arrests Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao on DA charges

By Sudeshna Panda
odisha vigilance arrest

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance has arrested the Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao on DA charges, said reports on Saturday.

Based on searches conducted on properties of N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasore, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) including cash Rs 46.45 Lakhs that was unearthed from his brother-in-law’s house at Berhampur.

Further, the Odisha vigilance found two Buildings, one 3-BHK Flat, two suspected benami flats in BBSR & Berhampur, five high value homestead plots, deposits/investments Rs.3.42 Crores, Gold 510 gms, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasaore has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 11 /2024 has been registered against Sri N.V. Harihara Rao, Chief Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasore.

Investigation continuing.

Also Read: Chief Construction Engineer N V Harihara Rao in Vigilance scanner; Huge property including cash worth Rs 46.45 Lakh unearthed, check
You might also like

Army major, fiancé assault case Bhubaneswar: Crime scene recreation in Bharatpur…

Couple die in Odisha within few hours of each others death, see reason here

Technical survey of Ratna Bhandar, Puri Jagannath temple darshan closed from 1pm to…

Giant python rescued from truck engine in Odisha, WATCH video here