Odisha Vigilance arrests Asst. Executive Engineer Pramod Kumar Ray in DA case

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Sri Pramod Kumar Ray, Asst. Executive Engineer, Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division under Kendrapara Irrigation Division on Sunday for possession of disproportionate assets. The Asst. Executive Engineer will be forwarded today to the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

Yesterday, the Vigilance teams conducted simultaneous searches in seven locations following allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the known sources of income against Pramod Ray. The search was led by 2 Additional SPs, 9 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

The search was conducted at 7 places in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Bhubaneswar.

Four storeyed building of Ray located at Johala, Balianta, Bhubaneswar. Double storeyed building of Ray at Jajabhairab, Chaudwar, Cuttack. His parental house located at Ragadi, Banki, Dist-Cuttack. House of his relative at Budanga, Bhadrak. His office chamber cum temporary residence located at Derabish irrigation Office, Kendrapada. House of his relative located at Sanasathiebatia in Dhenkanal. House of his relative at Patia, Bhubaneswar.

Based on searches conducted on properties Sri Pramod Kumar Ray, Asst. Executive Engineer, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 multi storeyed buildings (1 at BBSR of area approx 8000 sqft & 1 at Choudwar of area approx 5200 sqft), 2 plots, cash Rs.4.48 lakhs, deposits Rs.39.21 lakhs, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

The vigilance has registered a case No.10/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 against Sri Pramod Kumar Ray, Asst. Executive Engineer, Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division under Kendrapara Irrigation Division.

Investigation continuing.