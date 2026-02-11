Odisha Vigilance arrests Angul DHH Clerk for embezzlement of Rs 2.5 Crore

Advertisement

Angul: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested Subrat Behera, a clerk of Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), for embezzling close to Rs 2.5 crore of government funds. Three teams of Vigilance is currently raiding his residence at Angul District Head Hospital in Susuda.

According to sources, Subrat had manipulated records to unlawfully increase his salary and had cheated many doctor as well.

The clerk had been on the run after the hospital registered a case against him for alleged financial misappropriation while he was serving as an accountant. Finally, the Vigilance got success and arrested him after searching for him for three and a half months.

Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of financial irregulation done by Subrat.

