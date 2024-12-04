Odisha Vigilance arrests AEE Jeypore on DA charges

By KalingaTV Bureau
Odisha Vigilance DA

Jeypore: Odisha Vigilance arrested the Assistant Executive Engineer, Jeypore and in-charge Municipal Engineer of Jeypore Municipality, Biswanath Patro for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) on Wednesday after conducting raids on Tuesday.

Patro had joined as adhoc Assistant Engineer (AE) in 2011 with Rs 14,000 per month as remuneration. In 2016, he cleared the OPSC exam and was given regular appointment as AEE. So far, he has completed 8 years of regular service.

His properties comprised of two multi storeyed buildings including one triple storeyed building at Jeypore  town worth approx Rs.1.55 crore,  18 plots, deposits over Rs.1.01 crore, gold  854 gms, silver 1.8 kg, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Sri Biswanath Patro, Asst. Executive Engineer has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possession of disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.25 /2024 has been registered against Biswanath Patro, Asst. Executive Engineer.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

Also Read: With 8 years of regular service, Assistant Executive Engineer Biswanath Patro owns assets worth…
You might also like

WATCH: 2 woman tenants thrashed by hostel owner and his sons in Bhubaneswar

Police unearths body of man in Cuttack, probe underway

Dowry torture! Woman pours kerosene on self and infant daughter in Cuttack, both die

Two Bikers killed in fatal road accident in Balangir