Odisha Vigilance arrested Kodala CHC staffers for misappropriation of govt money

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Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance has unearthed a major financial fraud at Kodala Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ganjam district involving the misappropriation of government funds exceeding Rs 2 crore.

The Berhampur Vigilance P.S. today registered Case No. 04 following allegations that some staffs of Kodala CHC falsified records to draw unauthorized arrear salary bills between 2023 and 2025.

Preparation of fraudulent arrear salary bills in the names of hospital employees.

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The arrested five individuals have been identified as Senior Assistant Jatin Kumar Bhuyan, Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPHW) Bharati Pradhan, Attendant Gopal Nahak and Sweeper Manu Nayak and Rama Chandra Mallika, the Attendant of Beguniapada PHC.

They were now forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Vigilance officials are currently investigating the matter to determine the full extent of the syndicate and identify any further official involvement.