Odisha Vigilance apprehends TPSODL Junior Engineer while taking bribe

Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance today apprehended TPSODL Junior Engineer (JE) Pradesh Prasad Nayak while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 20,000.

The Junior Engineer was apprehended while demanding and taking bribe Rs 20,000 from a Bricks Factory Owner in lieu of providing electricity connection to his Bricks Factory.

Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Nayak and his associate Swain (private person) today, while taking bribe Rs 20,000 from the Owner of Bricks Factory near main gate of the office. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from them.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to the Junior Engineer from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No 01/2026, U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused duo Nayak and Swain.

Further investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.

