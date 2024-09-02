Odisha Vigilance apprehends RI, ARI along with man while taking bribe

Berhampur: Aditya Prasad Senapati, the RI of Podamari Revenue Circle and Titu Sethi, the ARI of the same RI Circle under Sanakhemundi Tahasil along with Manoranjan Sahu (private person) have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of bribe Rs 5,000.

They were apprehended while taking the probe from a complainant for conversion of his agricultural land to homestead land in two mutation cases and for issuance of RoR (Land Patta) in favour of complainant.

As per instruction of the RI, ARI and the private person, while accepting bribe Rs 5,000 from the complainant was trapped by the team of Odisha Vigilance. The entire bribe amount Rs 5,000 have been recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at residential house of Senapati and Sahu and their office from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No.16 dtd.01.09.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused persons namely Senapati, RI & Sahu, ARI and Manoranjan Sahu (private person).

Detailed report follows.

