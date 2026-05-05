Odisha Vigilance apprehends Junagarh block accountant for taking Rs 6k bribe

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (ADEO) Debendra Sahoo, of Junagarh Block in Kalahandi district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

As per reports, the accused Sahoo demanded the bribe from a PMAY beneficiary to process his file for sanction of a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).The beneficiary had been requesting Sahoo for the past one week to clear his file after being selected under the scheme. However, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe to process the file.

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Unable to pay the amount, the poor beneficiary approached the Odisha Vigilance with a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Debendra Sahoo red-handed while accepting the bribe money. The entire tainted amount of Rs 6,000 was recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations connected to the ADEO from Disproportionate Assets angle. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.