Odisha Vigilance apprehends Head Master in-charge while taking bribe

Baliguda: Kumarmani Mallick, the Head Master in-charge of Budaguda Government Girls’ High School in Kandhamal district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

According to the Vigilance department, Mallick was reportedly taking Rs 4,000 from a lady staffer (complainant) of the said High school through Phonepay to regularise the period of absence and drawl of salary of last two months.

However, the accused was demanding bribe Rs 4,000 for drawl of salary with showing absent period as regular. He also refused to not to release her salary, if he was not paid the demanded bribe Rs 4,000.

Finding no other way, complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities. Based upon this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sri Mallick, today while taking bribe Rs 4,000 through Phonepay from complainant.

The mobile phone of Mallick has been seized to which the amount Rs 4,000 has been transferred.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to Mallick from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle. In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. case No.16 dt.31.10.2025 has been registered against him.

