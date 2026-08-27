Odisha Vehicle RCs: 20 Lakh Cancelled, 30 Lakh More at Risk

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Around 20 lakh vehicles in Odisha have been moved to the permanent archive, resulting in the cancellation of their Registration Certificates (RCs) after owners failed to renew mandatory documents, according to the latest vehicle classification exercise under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The move has serious implications for the affected owners. With their RCs cancelled, these vehicles are no longer legal to ply on roads.

The development comes as Odisha deals with a much wider documentation gap among its registered vehicles. The state has around 1.1 crore registered private and commercial vehicles, but State Transport Authority (STA) sources indicate that only about 40 lakh vehicles have all their documents in order.

30 lakh vehicles remain in temporary archive:

The immediate concern is not limited to the 20 lakh vehicles already moved to the permanent archive.

Another 30 lakh vehicles have reportedly been placed in the temporary archive. Their RCs could also be cancelled if the owners do not renew the required documents within the stipulated period.

For owners of these vehicles, the temporary status therefore leaves room for compliance before further action is taken.

Vahan data forms the basis of classification:

The new system categorises vehicles into four groups, with their documentation status and other parameters determining where they are placed.

Authorities are using data from the Vahan database for the exercise. The database contains information on expired and unrenewed vehicle documents, which is being used as part of the classification process.

The permanent archive represents the most consequential outcome under the system because vehicles placed there have had their RCs cancelled.

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Insurance remains a major gap:

The figures from Odisha’s vehicle database point to a broader compliance problem.

Around 65 lakh vehicles reportedly do not have valid insurance, while only about 40 lakh vehicles are said to have all their documents in order. The remaining vehicles have one or more documentation-related deficiencies.

That gap has brought renewed attention to the need for owners to keep their statutory vehicle documents valid.

The cancellation of registrations has also triggered concerns about whether vehicle owners were adequately informed before their vehicles were moved to the permanent archive.

Critics have questioned the consequences of strict enforcement, particularly for owners of older vehicles. One concern is that such enforcement could push people towards purchasing new vehicles, potentially benefiting automobile manufacturers while adding to the financial burden on the public.

Officials have maintained that the classification policy is a Central Government rule. Consequently, the state transport department has limited authority over how the policy is implemented.

The classification is being undertaken through the Vahan database as part of the Central framework governing vehicle documentation and status.

STA urges owners to update documents

Against this backdrop, Deepti Ranjan Patra, Additional Commissioner of the State Transport Authority, has advised vehicle owners to update their documents before enforcement action is taken.

Owners have been urged to ensure that their RC, insurance, PUC and other mandatory documents are valid and renewed wherever necessary.

For the 30 lakh vehicles currently in the temporary archive, timely compliance could determine whether they retain their registration status or face further action under the classification system.