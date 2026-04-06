Odisha Upgrades ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp Chatbot for Faster Revenue Services & Grievance Redressal

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As of April 6, 2026, Odisha’s government is rolling out big upgrades to its ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp chatbot. This move aims to make revenue services and handling grievances way easier for everyone.

Recently, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan. He told the team to focus on making ‘Ama Sathi’ more useful for ordinary people. Citizens should be able to report issues and get help with land or revenue problems right on WhatsApp—without running around offices. The Minister emphasized that the system must move beyond being a mere information portal to becoming an active tool for prompt service delivery and real-time grievance redressal.

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Now, the chatbot is getting a solid monitoring upgrade. When someone files a complaint, Tehsildars and revenue officers instantly get the message. They have to act right away and update the status for everyone to see. Transparency is front and center—the whole journey from complaint to resolution is open for both Revenue Minister Pujari and Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee to monitor directly.

To keep things running smoothly, the Revenue Department is bringing in dedicated staff just to manage and track these service requests on WhatsApp. One standout feature: after a complaint gets resolved, the system checks back with the person who filed it to make sure they’re happy with the outcome. That feedback isn’t just for show; they’ll use it to make the department work better and faster.

They’re also connecting the chatbot into their training programs. New OAS and ORS officers at the Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI) are getting hands-on instruction on using ‘Ama Sathi’ for service delivery. Plus, statewide virtual sessions are coming up so every Tehsildar and revenue official gets up to speed with all these new digital tools.