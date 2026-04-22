Odisha Unveils “Think India, Think Odisha” Brand & ₹1 Crore Puri Coastal Marathon

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Today, the Odisha government announced its tourism plans by rolling out a fresh brand identity and tagline: “Think India, Think Odisha.” This new look debuted at a big event at the Taj Resort & Spa in Puri. Instead of calling Odisha a “hidden gem,” the state now wants to show off as a confident and a competent global destination. The rebranding fits right in with its long-term goals under Vision Samrudh Odisha 2036 and the broader national Vision Vikshit Bharat 2047.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida led the launch. In her speech, she talked about Odisha’s transformation into a “high-performance tourism economy.” Strong infrastructure projects and memorable experiences for visitors are driving this change. Parida said the new tagline boldly invites people from around the world to experience India’s spirit by discovering Odisha’s unique blend of culture, spirituality, and natural beauty. Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh was there too, along with MLAs Sunil Kumar Mohanty (Puri), Om Prakash Mishra (Satyabadi), and Ashrit Pattanayak (Pipili).

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Alongside the rebrand, Odisha also announced the very first OMC Puri Coastal Marathon, set for December 13, 2026. This international marathon aims to put Odisha on the map for sports tourism, with over ₹1 crore in prize money. That makes it one of the most competitive races in the country. The marathon will offer several categories—Full Marathon (42 km), Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km, and 5 km—and a special 6 km stretch across Puri’s golden shoreline. Registration started right on launch day, April 22.

Before the official ceremony, runners kicked things off with a symbolic “launch run” from Blue Flag Beach to the Taj. The community’s excitement was front and center. To mark the launch, famous sand artist Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik created an eye-catching sand sculpture at Blue Flag Beach and revealed the marathon’s official logo. The design weaves in iconic Odia imagery like the Patita Pavana Bana from the Jagannath Temple, the Konark Chakra, and the waves of the Bay of Bengal—capturing the energy, movement, and vibrant coastal spirit of Odisha.