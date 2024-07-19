Odisha: Unknown animal drags calf from cowshed, villagers scared

Berhampur: Residents of Tirikumpa village in Jagannath Prasad area of Odisha’s Ganjam district are in a state of fear after an unknown animal reportedly dragged a calf from a cowshed today.

Several cows, bullocks and calves were kept in a cowshed of the village. However, one of the calves was reportedly dragged and taken away by an unidentified animal.

Though no one has any clue about the mysterious animal that took away the domestic animal, some villagers are assuming it to be a tiger. However, each and every resident is now scared of the unknown animal.

On the other hand, the forest officials advised the people not to get panicked over the incident until it is identified. The footprints will be studied and analyzed to identify the mysterious animal, if any.