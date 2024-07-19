Odisha: Unknown animal drags calf from cowshed, villagers scared

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
unknown animal drags calf from cowshed in odisha
Photo: IANS (imaged used for representational purposes)

Berhampur: Residents of Tirikumpa village in Jagannath Prasad area of Odisha’s Ganjam district are in a state of fear after an unknown animal reportedly dragged a calf from a cowshed today.

Several cows, bullocks and calves were kept in a cowshed of the village. However, one of the calves was reportedly dragged and taken away by an unidentified animal.

Though no one has any clue about the mysterious animal that took away the domestic animal, some villagers are assuming it to be a tiger. However, each and every resident is now scared of the unknown animal.

On the other hand, the forest officials advised the people not to get panicked over the incident until it is identified. The footprints will be studied and analyzed to identify the mysterious animal, if any.

Subadh Nayak 11918 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

