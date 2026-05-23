Odisha & UN WFP Launch Advanced Annapurti Grain ATM in Jharsuguda

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Odisha just opened its second—and India’s third—”Annapurti Grain ATM” in Jharsuguda, marking a big step forward in food distribution. This automated system relies on new technology, and it’s a joint effort between the Odisha government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Nozomi Hashimoto, WFP-India’s Deputy Director, called it the ideal mix of technology, transparency, and humanitarian service. The main goal is to make India’s food distribution system more modern and transparent.

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Several prominent figures attended the launch, including Odisha’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, and Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy. Jharsuguda Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan and senior WFP officials were also there.

During his speech, Minister Patra talked about the current welfare benefits. Beneficiaries now get 10kg of rice per person, plus an extra 5kg thanks to the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana. He shared big plans for the future, promising to roll out the grain ATM system to the district and block levels and announcing that 55 more grain ATMs are coming across Odisha soon. Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy joined in, asking the minister to set up a new unit in the Laikera block.