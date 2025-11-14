Odisha: Two killed in road accident in Jeypore

Advertisement

Jeypore: Two dead bodies recovered from Jeypore railway chhak in Koraput district of Odisha. According to sources, they were killed in a hit and run road accident case on late Thursday night.

Sources revealed that the deceased are Ajaya Muduli and Ramakrusna Jani. Both were residents of Harada village.

Advertisement

They reportedly died after being hit by an unknown vehicle while returning home on a bike.

Investigation is underway.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in furniture shop in Cuttack