Odisha Transport Crackdown: Strict Penalties for Goods Vehicles Carrying Passengers

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After the tragic accident in Titlagarh that killed three children, the Odisha government have launched a strict statewide crackdown on goods vehicles illegally carrying passengers. Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena expressed deep sorrow and told officials to enforce a zero-tolerance policy. Basically, they want to stop the habit of using cargo vehicles for public transport, which puts lives at risk.

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Authorities acted quickly after the crash. They found the vehicle had no valid fitness certificate, no insurance, and a record of traffic violations. So, the State Transport Authority canceled its registration and initiated its scrapping under the Motor Vehicles Act. Minister Jena emphasized that similar stringent actions, including permanent vehicle disposal, will be taken against any goods vehicle caught carrying passengers in the future.

To make sure this crackdown really works, the Transport Department put special teams in place at the RTO level across every district. This tough enforcement drive will run until May 8, with surprise checks and heavy monitoring on major routes. Additional Transport Commissioner Diptiranjan Patra made it clear that following motor vehicle rules isn’t optional. He called on owners and operators to stop the illegal practice right away or face legal action.