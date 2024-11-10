Odisha transfers 10 Additional SPs and 1 Additional DCP, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly transferred as many as 10 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, Smrutiranjan Kar, the Additional DCP (IB), Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred as the Additional S.P of Paradeep.

Following OPS (SB) officers i.e Additional Superintendent of Police are transferred and posted as mentioned against each: