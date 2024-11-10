Odisha transfers 10 Additional SPs and 1 Additional DCP, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly transferred as many as 10 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).
As per the notification issued by the Home Department, Smrutiranjan Kar, the Additional DCP (IB), Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred as the Additional S.P of Paradeep.
Following OPS (SB) officers i.e Additional Superintendent of Police are transferred and posted as mentioned against each:
|SL No
|Name of the officers
|Present place of posting
|Place of posting recommended on transfer
|1
|Sri Smrutiranjan Kar, OPS
|Addl. DCP (IB), Commissioner of Police, BBSR
|Addl. S.P., Paradeep
|2
|Amarendra Panda, OPS DOB:20.05.1970
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Jagatsinghpur
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|3
|Dillip Kumar Nayak, OPS DOB:25/06/1968 Ganjam
|Addl. S.P., Keonjhar
|Addl. S.P.. NR
|4
|Rabikanta Suna, OPS DOB:19.3.1967
|Addl.S.P., Bonai hdgrs. at Rourkela
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Ganjam
|5
|Prasant Kumar Das, OPS DOB: 05.04.67
|Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Sundargarh
|Addl. S.P., Ganjam
|6
|Narayan Nayak, OPS DOB:28.05.1967
|Addl. S.P. O/o I.G. of Police, NR, Sambalpur
|Addl. S.P., Rairangpur
|7
|Manoj Kumar Rout, OPS DOB:03.06.1968
|Addl.S.P., Special Branch
|Addl. S.P., Keonjhar
|8
|Chintamani Patra, OPS DOB:01.06.1969
|Addi.S.P., Intelligence Orgn.
|Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
|9
|Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi, OPS DOB:16/11/1972
|Addl. S.P., Rairangpur deputed to Enquiry Cell, Lokayukta, BBSR
|Addl SP, Puri and Administrator(Security), Sri Jagannath Temple Puri Temple Administration
|10
|Ramesh Chandra Sethi, OPS DOB:04.05.1965
|Addl.S.P., Berhampur
|Addl SP, Lokayukta
|11
|Sylverious Toppo, OPS DOB:25.5.66
|Addl SP Kalinganagar
|Addl. S.P., DIB, Rayagada