Odisha transfers 10 Additional SPs and 1 Additional DCP, check details

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly transferred as many as 10 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, Smrutiranjan Kar, the Additional DCP (IB), Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred as the Additional S.P of Paradeep.

Following OPS (SB) officers i.e Additional Superintendent of Police are transferred and posted as mentioned against each:

SL No Name of the officers Present place of posting Place of posting recommended on transfer
1 Sri Smrutiranjan Kar, OPS Addl. DCP (IB), Commissioner of Police, BBSR Addl. S.P., Paradeep
2 Amarendra Panda, OPS DOB:20.05.1970 Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Jagatsinghpur Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
3 Dillip Kumar Nayak, OPS DOB:25/06/1968 Ganjam Addl. S.P., Keonjhar Addl. S.P.. NR
4 Rabikanta Suna, OPS DOB:19.3.1967 Addl.S.P., Bonai hdgrs. at Rourkela Addl. S.P., DIB, Ganjam
5 Prasant Kumar Das, OPS DOB: 05.04.67 Addl. S.P., IUCAW, Sundargarh Addl. S.P., Ganjam
6 Narayan Nayak, OPS DOB:28.05.1967 Addl. S.P. O/o I.G. of Police, NR, Sambalpur Addl. S.P., Rairangpur
7 Manoj Kumar Rout, OPS DOB:03.06.1968 Addl.S.P., Special Branch Addl. S.P., Keonjhar
8 Chintamani Patra, OPS DOB:01.06.1969 Addi.S.P., Intelligence Orgn. Addl. DCP, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack
9 Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi, OPS DOB:16/11/1972 Addl. S.P., Rairangpur deputed to Enquiry Cell, Lokayukta, BBSR Addl SP, Puri and Administrator(Security), Sri Jagannath Temple Puri Temple Administration
10 Ramesh Chandra Sethi, OPS DOB:04.05.1965 Addl.S.P., Berhampur Addl SP, Lokayukta
11 Sylverious Toppo, OPS DOB:25.5.66 Addl SP Kalinganagar Addl. S.P., DIB, Rayagada
