Odisha Tourism sets Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Pakhala on Pakhala Divas

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Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy and pride for all the Odias as the Odisha Tourism department of the state government has set a Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Pakhala on the occasion of the Pakhala Divas today.

As per a post shared by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his X handle, the Odisha Tourism prepared 1,174 kilograms of Pakhala and presented in a single vessel today on the occasion of the Pakhala Divas.

This historic achievement brings global recognition to Pakhala, one of Odisha’s most cherished traditional dishes, deeply rooted in our culture and daily life, said the Chief Minister.

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He further said, “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to promoting Odisha’s rich culinary heritage on the global stage. It is a proud moment for every Odia, as we take our timeless traditions from local to global, further strengthening Odisha’s identity as a hub of cultural and gastronomic excellence.”

Notably, the Pakhala Divas is celebrated annually on March 20 with the aim to promote and honor Pakhala (fermented rice). Most of the people in Odisha prefer to have Pakhala during summer as it provides a cooling effect.

Also Read: Odisha Celebrates Their Soul Food On Pakhala Dibasa