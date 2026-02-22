Odisha to witness rainfall from tomorrow, check district-wise warnings

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar. Odisha will witness rainfall for two days from tomorrow under the influence of low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal persisted at 1430 hrs IST of today. The associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards initially and then gradually recurve northeastwards over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hrs.

Day 1 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 23 to 8.30 AM of February 23):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Light rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Kalahandi and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Puri.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 24 to 8.30 AM of February 25):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Cuttack.

Light rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.