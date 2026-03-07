Odisha to witness rain, IMD issues yellow warning for several districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha likely to witness rainfall in the next three days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing yellow warnings for several districts.

According to the weather department, several districts of the state will witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind till 8.30 PM of March 10.

Check the day-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 7):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 7 to 8.30 AM of March 8):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Puri.

Hot and humid condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, and Puri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 9 to 8.30 AM of March 10):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Sundargarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 10 to 8.30 AM of March 11):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Light rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.