Odisha to witness rain and thunderstorm with lightning for next 7 days, IMD predicts heatwave too; check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to witness rain and thunderstorm with lightning for next seven days, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur in different districts of the State. Yellow warnings have been issued for the same.

The IMD also predicted heat wave condition for certain districts of the State. Check details:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 14.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Heavy Rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj , Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Boudh and Sonepur .

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Heavy Rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Nabarangpur.

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj , Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Boudh, Sonepur and Bargarh .

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal .

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING:

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh and Sonepur.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.06.2024):

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj .

Heavy Rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, and Nayagarh.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.06.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha .

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.06.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

