Odisha to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for two more days, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for two more days, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to the weather department, the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts persisted over the same region and lay centred today near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 88.3°E close to Kolkata about 80 km west-southwest of Satkhira (Bangladesh), 160km southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), and 180 km northeast of Baleshwar (Odisha). It is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards and then northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 24 hours, informed the IMD.

In view of the depression, the weatherman issued the following warnings for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 18):

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RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the district of Baleshwar, Jajpur, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, and Dhenkanal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Jajpur, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Subarnapur, and Boudh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Subarnapur, and Boudh.

Day 2 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 18 to 8.30 AM of August 19):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, and Baragada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Debagada, Kendujhar, Subarnapur, and Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Kendujhar, Subarnapur, and Balangir.