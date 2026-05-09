Odisha to Transform Khandagiri-Udayagiri Hills into World-Class Tourism Hub with ₹100 Crore Investment

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The Odisha government recently unveiled a big plan to turn the historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills in Bhubaneswar into a major tourism spot. The Tourism Department set aside about ₹100 crore for a full-blown makeover of this ancient site, putting it front and center as one of the state’s top projects. They want to make it a complete tourism hub.

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One highlight of the plan is a massive statue honoring the Kalinga rulers Mahameghavahana and Kharavela, giving the site’s history some real presence. To spruce things up, they’re planning beautification work all over the eastern side and the foothills. Visitors can look forward to a walking park, musical fountains, and modern lighting. The government’s also making the site more accessible, adding ramps and lifts for elderly and differently-abled folks. On top of that, there’ll be an open-air amphitheater and a lecture center for educational programs.

Big changes are coming to the infrastructure, too, to protect these heritage structures. One idea on the table is shutting down the roads that run through the hills for good, switching to a dedicated entry path with controlled access. Right now, the project’s under review—the Tourism Department is sorting out land acquisition and financial details. Officials need to submit their final report by the end of May 2026, and after that, the Odisha government will decide how the project moves forward.