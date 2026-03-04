Odisha to swelter as temperatures likely hit 40°C mark soon

Bhubaneswar: The heat is increasing in the state of Odisha as the temperature is rising these days. The day temperature may touch 40 degrees Celsius soon.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Jharsuguda was 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature in Rourkela was 13.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the capital city Bhubaneswar was 36.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 19.2 degrees Celsius, while 34.8 and 18 degrees Celsius were recorded in Cuttack.

The heat will continue throughout the state despite no significant change in temperature in the next 6 to 7 days, predicted the MeT Department.

In Cuttack, the day temperature is likely to be between 35 and 36 degrees, while the night temperature may remain between 20 and 23 degrees.

Similarly, in the capital Bhubaneswar, the day temperature is expected to increase and reach 36 to 39 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures will range between 21 and 24 degrees.

