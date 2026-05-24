Odisha to suffer under heatwave and humid conditions for next 3 days; Orange warning issued for 2 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is predicted to suffer from intense summer conditions including high temperature and humid conditions for the next three days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecasted that the intense Summer heatwave conditions will continue across Odisha untill May 27.

Due to the prevailing weather pattern, the temperature in 19 cities of the state was recorded above 40 degrees celsius. While Jharsuguda has become the hottest place in Odisha with a high temperature of 45.2 degree celsius. On Saturday, mercury at five places of the state has crossed 45 degrees.

IMD has predicted that the heatwave conditions will continued to be felt during day and night for the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The IMD issued an Orange Warning for heatwave conditions in Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. In addition, 13 districts have been placed under a Yellow Warning for hot and humid weather.

IMD has predicted that the heatwave conditions along with high humidity levels will continued to be felt along the coastal districts.

Meanwhile, some isolated places of the state is forecasted to receive rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic strom, as per Meteorological Department.

Also Read: Odisha issues heatwave advisory amid intense heatwave and humid conditions