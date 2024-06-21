Odisha to sponsor Indian hockey teams till 2036

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s tenure as sponsor of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams has been extended till 2036. Hockey India General Secretary Bholanath Singh gave the information.

The decision was taken after the Chief Minister’s meeting with Hockey India Chairman Dillip Tirkee, Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna and Sports Minister Suraj Suryabanshi

Dillip Turkey said that on behalf of Hockey India, we congratulated the Chief Minister and discussed the development of hockey. The Chief Minister has assured to provide all kinds of assistance. Now Hockey India has intensified the team’s preparation for the Olympics.

Hockey India on June 20 announced the 27-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to commence on June 21 and last until July 8 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp is crucial as the Indian team will look to polish their preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian men’s team is placed in Pool B along with Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. They will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 27.

The team returns to camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where they are currently placed fourth after earning 24 points from 16 matches.

