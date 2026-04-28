Odisha to set up Heatwave Centres soon, informs Minister Suresh Pujari

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In order to beat the scorching heat across Odisha, the state government is actively planning to Heatwave Relief Centres to provide relief to the public, announces Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Minister Pujari said, that discussions are underway to set up heatwave relief centres so that people can get relief from the intense heatwave. These centres will be set up first in those areas where the heatwave is more severe, and will subsequently be set up across the entire state.

The Minister said, the heatwave has intensified due to the abnormal weather patterns because of the global climate change. The government has held discussions with the Collectors of all 30 districts on heatwave management.

Advertisement

He further informed that everyone is advised not to step out of their homes between 11 am to 3 pm. Two-wheelers, and four-wheelers and goods transport vehicles have been advised not to ply on the roads during the said period.

The state government has further instructed labourers and workers not to engage in any work during these peak hours.

The Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments have been directed to set up water kiosks. Special treatment arrangements for heatstroke patients have been made available at all PHCs and CHCs, informed Minister.