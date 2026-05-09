Odisha to Set Up 5 Fast Track Cyber Courts to Tackle Rising Online Fraud

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Bhubaneswar: In a major step to curb rising cybercrime, the Odisha Government plans to set up five special cyber courts across the state.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the move aims to ensure speedy disposal of cyber fraud cases and strict action against offenders.

The special courts will be established in different parts of the state to specifically try cyber-related cases. The minister said this will make it easier to handle complex digital evidence, which often delays proceedings in general courts.

Cyber cases currently face long delays due to heavy pendency in regular courts. The new courts are expected to fast-track hearings and deliver quicker justice to victims.

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The government said the initiative comes in response to the sharp rise in cyber fraud and online crimes in recent years.

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