Odisha to set up 25 new excise stations to check illegal sale, storage of Liqour

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Excise Department is likely to set up 25 new excise stations to check illegal liquor storage, supply and sale across the state.

The Excise department will strictly deal with excise-related issues like cross-border infiltration of illegal transport, storage, sale of liquor, illicit distillation, and other NDPS items.

Proposal of opening excise station in different districts

In the letter to the Excise SP’s, the excise commissioner has mentioned that 3 excise stations will come up in Ganjam, Balasore and Berhampur. Two excise stations in Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh and one each in Jagatsinghpur Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Rourkela,

Before submitting the proposal, the Excise Joint Commissioner has asked concerned superitendents to examine the feasibility for opening of new excise stations based on geographical size of existing excise station, inaccessibility of the far-flung areas, vulnerability to ID liquor distillation and supply from neighboring district/state, vaccum area existing within the present Excise Station area, number of cases detected, number of accused arrested, quantity of seizure of ID liquor, number of ID pockets busted during last financial years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

In this connection, a meeting will be held with excise superientdents on September 4 via virtual mode.