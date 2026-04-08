Odisha to Repeal 288 Outdated Laws: Law Minister Unveils Reform Report and New Website

Advertisement

Odisha’s Law, Works, and Excise Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, just announced a big step for the state—plans to scrap 288 old laws. He shared the news at the first anniversary event for the Odisha State Law Commission, where he also released the commission’s annual report for 2025-26 and rolled out its new website.

Harichandan pointed out that a lot of the state’s laws haven’t changed since Independence, which only makes things more complicated. He talked about the central government’s recent changes—like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—that already started moving the country’s justice system into modern times. Now, Odisha’s plan to repeal those outdated laws, plus update eight more big ones, aims to make things clearer and support what he calls “Odia identity.”

Advertisement

He also launched the commission’s new website (https://law.odisha.gov.in/or/odisha-state-law-commission) to get people more involved and speed up changing the state’s laws.

The event brought together several major legal voices—Justice Biswanath Rath, who chairs the Law Commission, talked about what the commission has achieved so far and where it’s heading. The Law Department’s Principal Secretary, Pavitra Mohan Samal, welcomed everyone, and members Surya Prasad Mishra, Saur Chandra Mahapatra, Professor Lalit Kumar Deb, and Member Secretary Gangadhar Sethi were all there, marking the occasion.