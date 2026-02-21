Odisha to receive rain, thunderstorm and lighting due to fresh low pressure on Feb 23, Yellow warning issued

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a prediction about Odisha weather. According to the regional IMD, a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.

As per the weather forecast, a upper air cyclonic storm has formed over the sea which is expected to turn into a low pressure area in the next 24 hours. This system is forecast to move west-northwestwards, potentially bringing more weather disturbances to India in the coming days.

The evolving low-pressure system is likely to bring light rain along with thunderstorm and lighting are very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Koraput, and Malkangiri

A yellow warning has been issued for these districts with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h is likely at isolated places in the districts on February 23. The rest of the districts in Odisha are expected to experience dry weather during this period.

On February 24, light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, and Nayagarh.

From February 25, the weather will turn dry again, with a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.