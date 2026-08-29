Odisha to receive more rain as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the West Bengal- North Odisha coastal region adjoining the Bay of Bengal by 5.30am on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, the low pressure will likely a fresh spell of rain across Odisha.

Several parts of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall under its influence till September 3. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Bhubaneswar issued an orange alert for six districts including Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Kendrapada, and Mayurbhanj. The alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for 18 other districts.

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Meanwhile, the Mayurbhanj district has received a red warning, predicting intense rainfall tomorrow. Likewise, an orange alert has been issued for Baleswar, Bhadrak, Jajapur, Sunderagada, Debagaa, Anugola, Kendujhara, and Dhenkanala districts. These regions will receie very heavy rainfall on Sudnay.

The other districts have been issued yellow alert for heavy rainfall.

Authorities issued alerts and advised people in the affected areas to remain cautious as the weather system progresses.districts. The fishermen have been prohibited from entering the sea during this time in view of the rough sea conditions.