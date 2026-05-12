Odisha to Provide ₹4,500 Compensation to 12,000 Fishermen During 61-Day Fishing Ban

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To help coastal communities during the annual conservation period, the Odisha Fisheries Department announced that 12,000 fishermen will get ₹1,500 per month as compensation. This comes under the state’s ‘Livelihood support to marine fishermen during fishing ban period’ scheme. The whole idea is to ease the financial strain on poor fishermen through the 61-day fishing ban, which started on April 15 and ends on June 14.

Not every fisherman qualifies, though. The support is only for those signed up under the ‘Saving-cum-Relief’ scheme. As Rabi Narayan Patnaik, the Joint Director of Fisheries (Marine), explained, only fishermen between 18 and 60 who put in ₹1,500 over the last nine months can receive this aid. Odisha actually has about 1.5 lakh marine fishermen, but only 12,000 met the requirement. These selected fishermen will get a total of ₹4,500, spread across three payments for April, May, and June.

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The fishing ban mainly aims to conserve marine fish stocks while they’re breeding. So, the state has stopped mechanized boats from heading out to sea. Right now, about 6,000 mechanized boats—including 1,726 registered trawlers—are docked at the state’s fishing harbors and jetties, like Kharinashi jetty in Kendrapara.

Still, there are some exemptions to protect local livelihoods. Small mechanized and non-mechanized boats under 8.5 meters aren’t covered by the ban. Plus, traditional fishermen can keep working in territorial waters, as long as they stick to catching pelagic fish. It’s all about finding a balance—protecting the ecosystem without pushing fishing communities to the brink.