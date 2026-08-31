Odisha to Launch ‘Sambandha’ Drive to Expand Rural Cooperative Network

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha will begin a major push to expand its cooperative network across rural areas on September 1, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launches the ‘Sambandha’ membership campaign.

The Cooperation Department wants at least one person from every rural household to join the cooperative network. The initiative aims to bring cooperative services closer to villagers and support rural livelihoods.

As reported by the PTI, The government will also launch a mobile application for digital membership registration. Officials expect the app to make registration more transparent and easier for applicants.

Farmers to get wider access to farm equipment:

The campaign comes with several measures focused on farmers and the rural economy.

The state plans to develop PACS and LAMPCS as agro-service centres. These centres will help small and marginal farmers rent modern agricultural equipment at affordable rates.

The government will launch 50 such centres on September 1.

Majhi will also virtually inaugurate 21 milk collection centres. The new facilities will take Odisha’s total number of milk collection centres to 76.

The expansion aims to strengthen the rural economy and provide greater support to dairy farmers.

First dividend payout to cooperative members:

The programme will also mark the first dividend distribution by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-sized Adivasi Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) to their members in Odisha.

More than 3 lakh beneficiaries across 180 PACS and LAMPCS will receive a combined dividend of Rs 14 crore during the initial phase.

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The Odisha government, which holds shares in these cooperative institutions, will receive Rs 4.22 crore. The government plans to reinvest that amount in developing the cooperative sector.

Rural services get a fresh push:

The state will also expand access to essential goods and public services through the cooperative network.

Majhi will inaugurate 46 centres that will supply essential goods to rural consumers at affordable rates. The government will also launch 200 Common Service Centres (CSCs).

These CSCs will provide various government and non-government services to people in rural areas.

The state will also bring 200 PACS under the National Level PACS Software (NLPS) on September 1. The remaining PACS will join the system by the end of the financial year.

The digital platform aims to improve transparency and strengthen the operational capacity of PACS.

New mandis, warehouses and jobs:

The September 1 programme will also include new agricultural infrastructure.

Majhi will lay the foundation stones for four model mandis and three warehouses. These projects will add to the infrastructure supporting agricultural trade and storage in the state.

The chief minister will also distribute appointment letters to 30 candidates selected for the Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC).

With the ‘Sambandha’ campaign, Odisha is combining wider cooperative membership with new farm services, digital systems, rural retail facilities, dairy infrastructure and agricultural storage projects.