Odisha to Launch ORTPSA Auto Appeal System by May 2026 for Timely Services

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The Government of Odisha is set to transform citizen-centric governance by launching the Auto Appeal System under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA) by May 2026. The main idea behind this is, if an official doesn’t provide a promised service on time, the system will automatically escalate the request to higher authorities. People won’t have to chase after officials anymore. This move got the green light after a Cabinet meeting and signals a shift toward more digital accountability in state services.

They announced the plan during a meeting with Nodal Officers from 32 departments. Sri Suresh Kumar Vasisth, Principal Secretary of the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, led the session. He called this the start of a “new era of accountability,” emphasising that the system is designed to ensure no citizen is left waiting indefinitely for services they are legally entitled to receive.

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Project Coordinator Sri Pinaki Mohanty shared how the new system will work. The platform will enable real-time tracking of file movements across various departments and trigger automatic appeals without requiring manual intervention from the citizen. This digital shift is expected to significantly reduce physical footfall in government offices while enhancing transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

Additional Secretary Sri Debabrata Mallick added that while ORTPSA already made things smoother, this Auto Appeal feature gives extra protection for citizens rights. He told every department to make sure their databases are linked to the central portal before the May 2026 deadline. The meeting wrapped up with everyone recognizing the hard work that’s gone into making Odisha a leader in digital governance.