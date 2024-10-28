Odisha to launch new scheme to address problems of religious establishments

By Subadh Nayak
debalaya yojana in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to launch a new scheme with the aim to preserve the religious shrines across the State and address their problems, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today adding that the name of the scheme will be Debalaya Yojana.

Speaking about the decision of the State government, Harichandan said that the previous government had launched the Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme to look after reconstruction part of the temples and mutts. However, other problems of the religious establishments were not addressed, he added.

Therefore, decision has been taken to launch the Debalaya Yojana which will address several issues of the religious shrines be it the management-related issues or any long-standing issues, the Law Minister said adding that more details about the new scheme can be shared only after completion of the blueprint, which is being prepared now.

