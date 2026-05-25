Odisha to Launch Caravan Tourism Across 7 Eco-Hotspots

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Odisha is getting ready to make its mark on India’s caravan tourism scene. The Forest Department plans to launch caravan tourism at state’s several untouched eco-tourism spots, giving travelers a chance to explore these natural landscapes on wheels without sacrificing the environment. Instead of building big new structures, the department will set up dedicated caravan parks with only the basics—eco-friendly, minimal facilities that respect the balance of these wild places.

Seven top eco-tourism and wildlife destinations are on the list for this rollout: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Similipal Tiger Reserve, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Bhitarkanika National Park, Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary, Mahendragiri, and the Deomali hills. These caravan spots aren’t resorts or hotels—they’re built only for temporary parking and short stays. To maintain ecological safety, no permanent constructions will be permitted.

To pull this off, the government laid out a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as reported by The New Indian Express. Vivek Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), stressed that these rules are there to make sure the area stays ecologically sound. The plan is, not more than four or five caravans at any site at a time. Local Divisional Forest Officers will decide the exact number for each site, depending on things like wildlife movement, water sources, waste handling, and how fragile the local environment is.

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The new caravan parks will offer only what’s absolutely necessary: leveled parking areas, solar lights, drinking water points, charging stations, waste segregation, and septic facilities. Bookings happen through the Ecotour Odisha portal, and only government-approved caravan operators with registered vehicles are allowed in. Parking costs ₹1,000 a night, and if you want extra services like electricity, meals, waste disposal, or dormitory access, you’ll pay for those separately.

The SOP spells out strict rules to protect the land and animals. Caravans must stick to approved routes, stay within set hours, and keep to speed limits when in sensitive wildlife areas. Littering is banned, and all sewage and waste water must be disposed of using approved systems—dumping in the woods or water is not allowed. Generators, fireworks, and loud music aren’t allowed, and all lighting has to be soft and directed downward so it doesn’t bother animals.

Visitors will get a safety briefing on what to do if they run into wildlife. Feeding animals is strictly forbidden. If someone sees any strange activity, they’re supposed to alert the authorities immediately. If wild animals come close to the caravan area, everyone needs to stay inside their vehicles and listen to official instructions.

The way the revenue is handled is transparent: 80% of the money from caravan tourism goes to upkeep of these eco-sites, managed by the local forest officers. Ten percent supports local communities and Eco-Development Committees, and the last ten percent goes into a fund for growing eco-tourism even further. This way, the benefits get shared fairly and the environment stays protected.