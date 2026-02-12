Odisha to Introduce e-RoR with QR Code to Curb Land Deal Frauds, Says Revenue Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to Introduce e-RoR with QR Code to Curb Land Deal Frauds, Says Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

The minister said that soon electronic QR code RoR (Records of Right or Pattaa) will be introduced in Odisha with the joint effort of the Central and State Governments.

By scanning the QR code on the RoR, the entire history of the land can be known.

With this, land cannot be bought and sold by cheating people, said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

He said that if land is bought and sold through fraudulent means, the Tehsildar and RI will be immediately informed.

Watch the video here: