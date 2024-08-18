Odisha to import potatoes in trains from Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to import potatoes in trains from Uttar Pradesh, informed State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday.

While speaking to the media persons, Patra said that as the West Bengal Government has stopped supply of the essential tuber to the State despite repeated requests, the government has decided to get potatoes in trains from Uttar Pradesh.

A discussion in this regard is also being held with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he added.

It is to be noted here that the potato crisis in Odisha has been going for the past several days after West Bengal government stopped the supply of the tuber to the state.

Due to shortage of potatoes, the prices had risen to upto Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in Odisha. Later, the State government imported potato from Uttar Pradesh to meet the people’s need. However, the price continued to be high.

