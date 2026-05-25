Odisha to host second BRICS Technical Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction

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Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that the state will host the Second BRICS Technical Meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group from June 3, 2026.

The three-day technical meeting will be held at the Taj Puri Resort in Puri, under India’s current BRICS Presidency.

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Senior representatives, experts, and delegates from BRICS nations and partner countries like Delegates from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, China, and other nations will take part in the meeting and discuss critical issues in disaster management, resilience building, and enhanced international cooperation.

According to sources Odisha has been selected as the host of this important technical meeting as it has been globally appreciated for its proactive, successful and robust measures in the field of disaster preparedness and management.