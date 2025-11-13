Odisha to Host Global Energy Summit: Deputy CM KV Singh Deo unveils logo and website, shares key details

Advertisement

New Delhi: Odisha will host the Global Energy Summit in Puri on December 5, 6, and 7, informed Deputy CM KV Singh Deo while unveiling the logo and website of the event in Delhi today. He also outlined the objectives, schedule, and significance of the event.

Deputy CM Singh Deo announced that Energy Ministers from 25 states are expected to participate. Several states have already confirmed their attendance, while remaining approvals are anticipated in the coming days.

The summit will also welcome international delegates from multiple countries, strengthening Odisha’s profile in the global energy landscape.

While Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and Pralhad Joshi have confirmed their participation, confirmation from Manohar Lal is expected within two to three days.

The Deputy CM emphasized that the summit is being organized in alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to achieve “Zero Carbon Footprint” by 2070.

He highlighted Odisha’s leadership in the energy sector, noting that Odisha has long been a front-runner in energy reforms. The State was the first post-State to undergo power sector privatization. The state has consistently maintained a surplus power status.

The summit aims to showcase Odisha’s successful energy model and engage other states in adopting similar frameworks.

According to the Deputy CM, the Global Energy Summit will provide a significant boost to the State’s power sector, enhancing Odisha’s national leadership and international visibility in energy innovation and sustainability.