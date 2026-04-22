Odisha to hold classes during summer vacation via WhatsApp ‘Summer Learning’ program, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: This summer, classes will continue during the vacation as the Odisha government rolls out a WhatsApp-based “Summer Learning” program to ensure students do not lose touch with academics.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has issued fresh directions to keep children engaged in studies from home.

Under the program, students from nursery to Class 8 will be taught through WhatsApp. Class-wise parent groups will be created in all government and government-aided schools to share daily lessons.

OSEPA has issued a letter in this regard and directed all district education officers to form the WhatsApp groups by April 25, 2026.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to strengthen digital education and increase parental involvement in learning. Teachers will coordinate with parents to complete students’ assignments and monitor progress. The teaching material will include short videos, worksheets, quizzes, and activity-based tasks aligned with the curriculum.

OSEPA officials said the expenses for the scheme will be met from the composite grant under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The department expects the move to advance the new education system in Odisha and address learning loss during vacations.

Watch the video here: