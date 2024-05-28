Odisha to grapple with severe heat again from today, Temperature likely to rise by 3-5 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is set to grapple with severe heat again from today. The weather department further said that the temperature is likely to rise by three to five degrees in next 3-4 days.

Sharing about the updates, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Maximum Temperature (day temperature) likely to rise by 3-5 degree Celsius during next 3 to 4 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, for the last two days, due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, a few places of the state received slight rainfall. During this period, the temperatures of these places were low as compare to other days.

However, the severe cyclonic storm created havoc in several areas in Bengal coast before weakening. Meanwhile, flight operations were suspended on Sunday noon until 9 am on Monday morning as precautionary measure at the Kolkata airport.

It is worth mentioning here that the landfall process began at 8:30 pm over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy rains lashed over several places that flooded homes and farmland, and left a trail of destruction.

