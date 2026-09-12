Odisha to get respite from heavy rainfall activity from tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: A fresh low Pressure over Bay of Bengal brought heavy rainfall across several districts of Odisha for the past few days. Now, the low pressure system over the state has weakened and will be heading towards the South-Northsouth direction in the next 24 hours.

At 5.30am on Saturday, the low pressure was active over Chhattisgarh and it’s nearby areas.

The cyclonic circulation linked to the low pressure is active over 9.4 kilometer area over the sea level.

The low pressure is expected to move towards the South-Northsouth direction in the next 24 hours.

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The Indian Meteorological Department is keeping an eye on the activities of the low pressure and the cyclonic circulation.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha along with holy city Puri were drenched with a fresh bout of heavy rain drenched on Saturday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall for five districts including the Naupada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, and Koraput. A yellow warning has also been issued for 14 districts for lighting and thunderstorm today.

The heavy rainfall activity is expected to subside from tomorrow across Odisha. Despite the weather prediction, the regional Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow warning for 13 districts, which might receive lighting along with thunderstorm tomorrow.

Also Read: Heavy rain lash Bhubaneswar amid low pressure