Odisha to get relief from heat! Temperature to drop by 2-3 degrees

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Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across several parts of Odisha. This will bring much needed relief from the heatwave that has gripped the state.

Meanwhile, several places of the state is expected to experience rising effects of Kalbaisakhi from today. Under the ifluence of the Kalbaisakhi, some places of the state will receive rain along with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty wind at a speed of 40-50 kilometer.

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The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for rain for isolated places of North, South and coastal parts of Odisha.

The Bargarh and Nuapada district has received a yeloow warnign for the next two hours for Kalbaisakhi induced rain. some places of these districts will receive lighting and winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers.